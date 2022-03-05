Grayson Springs Daughters of the American Revolution (GSDAR) is proud to offer a scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year to a Grayson County, Kentucky graduating high school senior.
This is the first year Grayson Springs DAR has been able to extend a scholarship opportunity to the seniors of Grayson County. Founded in 2013, GSDAR is pleased and gratified to serve its community.
The scholarship will be judged by a GSDAR selection committee and awarded without regard to gender, race, color, religion, national origin, or disability. Applicants must plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year academic or technical school in the United States. Awards are based on academic excellence and/or financial need.
The DAR is a non-political, women’s service organization based on lineage to someone who fought or gave aid to the American Revolution and is open to women over the age of 18. Its motto is “God, home, and country.” Members support historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
For more information, contact Regent Linda Peterson at lindap49@windstream.net or 270-242-4930.
— Submitted
