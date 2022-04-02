Grayson Springs Daughters of the American Revolution (GSDAR) is always proud to support our military. At the March meeting, member Winnie Whitaker shared that her granddaughter is currently stationed overseas in Europe. She is commanding a tank brigade leading over 200 soldiers and many of them never receive mail. The members decided to remedy this by sending cards of support and appreciation to Winnie’s granddaughter’s company.
GSDAR member Melinda Baum, a Grayson County High School history teacher, decided she would have her 89 students write cards to the troops. An email was sent to all the staff at the high school and many have had their students write cards for the soldiers. GSDAR hopes to see the entire school involved in the project.
If you would like to show your gratitude, please drop off cards at the Jack Thomas House before April 3. Contact GSDAR member Mary Decker at 270-230-8989 to arrange a time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. All cards collected will be sent in a bulk mailing. Help us honor and support our American troops!
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.