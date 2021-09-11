National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors two American History Essay Contests — one for students in grades 5 through 8 and one for high school students in grades 9 through 12. Students in public, private, and parochial schools are eligible, as well as students who are home schooled. The essay contest is an opportunity to engage students during the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, and the local Grayson Springs DAR Chapter is proud to sponsor it in Grayson County.
Nov. 11, 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and that is the topic of this year’s essay for grades 5 through 8. Students are tasked with imagining that they had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I. They are also to imagine that their family attended the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. and describe what this meant to them and their family. They should also tell why is it important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation.
High school students are to select a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-1783). Discuss how he or she influenced the course of the American Revolution, who he or she was and his/her contribution to the founding of a new nation. Their figure may be any person, whether a well-known figure or an everyday man, woman or child who supported the American Revolution in ways large or small. This essay will encourage students to think more about the many different people, known and unknown, who were a part of the American Revolution, and perhaps even see themselves in the figures they write about.
For grades 5 through 8, certificates may be presented to a winner in each grade. One winner may be selected for high school. As a chapter, we may elect to award a bronze medal to each winner or perhaps grant monetary award. The winners will then be submitted to the state. Winners at the state level progress to the division and division winners compete at the National level. The National Society will select first, second, and third place winners.
The essay deadline is Oct. 22, 2021. Contact Donna Wilson at dwilson3082@yahoo.com or 270-879-3082 for specific requirements.
