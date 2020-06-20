A record number of students made the University of Kentucky dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
A total of 9,705 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.
To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.
Students from Grayson County named to the UK Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester were:
Ashton Hilton — Agriculture — Individualized Curr
Haley McDowell — History
Sydney Rogers — Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology
Gage Akridge — Psychology
Rachel Clemons — Nursing
Seth Elmore — History
Amber Haycraft — Chemical Engineering
Lauren Henderson — Clinical Leadership and Management
Alayna Johnston — Psychology
Baleigh Murrain — Family Sciences
Haley Risinger — Kinesiology
Jack White — Anthropology
Isaac Jarboe — Pre-Finance
Weston Shull — Secondary Education — Social Studies Education
— Submitted
