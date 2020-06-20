A record number of students made the University of Kentucky dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

A total of 9,705 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.

To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.

Students from Grayson County named to the UK Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester were:

Ashton Hilton — Agriculture — Individualized Curr

Haley McDowell — History

Sydney Rogers — Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology

Gage Akridge — Psychology

Rachel Clemons — Nursing

Seth Elmore — History

Amber Haycraft — Chemical Engineering

Lauren Henderson — Clinical Leadership and Management

Alayna Johnston — Psychology

Baleigh Murrain — Family Sciences

Haley Risinger — Kinesiology

Jack White — Anthropology

Isaac Jarboe — Pre-Finance

Weston Shull — Secondary Education — Social Studies Education

— Submitted

