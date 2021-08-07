Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon announced Tuesday that county government will receive a portion of Kentucky’s $460 million settlement with three opioid distributors and one manufacturer.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on July 21 that a $26 billion agreement with Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids, for the companies’ role in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic, and said that Kentucky would receive more than $460 million over a period of 18 years from the settlement if the state accepts the agreement.
The agreement would resolve the claims of both states and local governments across the country, including the nearly 4,000 that filed lawsuits in federal and state courts. The agreement also requires significant industry changes that will help prevent a crisis, like the opioid epidemic, from ever happening again, according to a press release from Cameron’s office.
“Today’s announcement marks the end of a long and hard-fought negotiation to ensure that opioid distributors are held accountable for their role in the opioid crisis and that the Commonwealth receives needed funds for opioid abatement programs,” said Cameron in the release. “The Commonwealth stands to receive an historic settlement in excess of $460 million, which will provide the state and local governments with substantial funds to support Kentuckians struggling with addiction.”
Kentucky had 30 days from the July 21 announcement to decide whether it would accept or deny the agreement, and, at press time, that decision had not yet been made.
“Rest assured that we will be doing our due diligence to make sure the terms are right for the Commonwealth,” Cameron said during a press conference. “But we are optimistic that the settlement will go forward and the Commonwealth will receive the maximum payment of more than $460 million, because all of our local governments are on board as a result of passing House Bill 427.”
During Tuesday’s Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting, Logsdon informed the court that Grayson County, having participated in the lawsuit, would receive a portion of the $460 million settlement, which, if accepted, will be split evenly between the state and participating local governments.
Grayson County, Logsdon said, is expected to receive 0.551% (or about $1.2 million) of the 50% allocated to local governments, which is higher than most surrounding counties, with the exception of Hardin County.
While the exact amount Grayson County will receive, as well as when the funding will be awarded, had not yet been announced as of Tuesday, Logsdon said the funding is intended for the cessation of opioid abuse.
“The whole idea is that the opioid pills caused so many addictions across the state they’re trying to address that, as well as new addictions,” Logsdon said.
According to Logsdon, the opioid settlement funds could, generally, be used for law enforcement, emergency response, connecting those with addiction issues with appropriate treatment, and public education concerning addiction, among other mitigation efforts.
