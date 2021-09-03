Grayson County’s number of active COVID-19 cases rose to over 500 this week.
The Grayson County Health Department reported Wednesday that 539 local residents were isolated with active cases of COVID-19, and 26 of those individuals had been hospitalized.
Of those 26 hospitalizations, 24 were unvaccinated, according to the health department.
Additionally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Grayson County has risen to 60, with nine other deaths under investigation to determine whether they may also be due to the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, 45.10% of Grayson County’s population (approximately 11,807 individuals) have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a video update posted Tuesday on the health department’s Facebook page, Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Embry addressed the county’s number of active COVID-19 cases.
“The situation is very serious,” he said, before adding that the health department continues to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics each week.
Because of the high number of positive cases, Embry said, the health department is having to adjust its method of contact tracing and is no longer capable of doing daily check-ins with patients. If residents have tested positive and have not heard from the health department, they are asked to self-report their positive case by phone at 270-259-3141.
“It’s concerning; there’s a lot of sick people,” he said. “This process is going less perfect now than it was just a few weeks ago because the system’s overwhelmed...Unfortunately, a lot of people in this county and this state and this country are still unvaccinated, so that, along with the severity of the Delta variant, is really, really, really making things complicated.”
Embry then pleaded with local residents who are unvaccinated to speak with their physician about the vaccines.
“If he or she gives you the green light, then you need to get vaccinated as soon as possible, not only for yourself but for those around you,” he said.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the Grayson County Health Department’s website, graysonhealthcenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.