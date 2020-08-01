Representatives from the Grayson County Extension Service celebrated the start of construction on their new facility with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday morning.
Extension officials said planning for the project began in 2018, and official dirt work began at the building site, located at 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield, in March of this year.
While work began in March, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the groundbreaking until small gatherings were once again permitted. Due to the coronavirus and inclement weather, some Extension staff and Board members were still unable to attend Tuesday’s event.
Officials anticipate the project will be completed in Spring of 2021 and plan to hold a grand opening event after completion.
