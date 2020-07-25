A new group has formed in an effort to revive the Alexander Hotel and Alice Theater in Leitchfield.
Pamela Kiper Miller and Danielle Yerardi announced on Monday that they are sponsoring an initiative to sell shares in the Alexander Hotel, located on Leitchfield Public Square.
In a statement posted to the Save the Alice Theater & Alexander Hotel Facebook page, the pair laid out their mission statement and explained how to become involved with the project:
For too long the Alexander Hotel — focal point of the Leitchfield, Kentucky downtown square — has sat empty. The best solution to its vacancy is to raise the money through shares and place the property in the hands of the community. Therefore, we have created a plan that provides an opportunity to any individual or entity to own as much of the property as they wish, or as much as their budget will allow.
This concept offers the best chance to realize the full potential of the property over the long term, attract people to the square, complement future festivals and events, and set the stage for other business on the square. The current owners are willing to reduce the purchase price only if the building goes to the community.
This plan represents a sound investment, and is your chance to be an owner of the building. Once the property is renovated, the increased value of the property will make each original share worth significantly more than the original investment, before the building is even leased. Once half the shares are sold, a request will be made to begin phase one of the renovation.
Further documents on the project state that the end goal of the project is to raise $480,000 through the issuance of 2,400 shares, valued at $200 per share; however, individuals may purchase a maximum of $25,000 worth of shares.
Until the fundraising goals have been met, attorney Leah Morrison, of the English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm in Bowling Green, Kentucky, will hold all funds in escrow. Should fundraising goals not be met, the documents state that Morrison will return the funds to the shareholders.
Provided the $480,000 is raised, the top seven shareholders will then form a board and establish a corporate entity structured similarly to the Grayson County Fair Board, documents state.
The board will then go to the City of Leitchfield and Leitchfield Tourism Commission to request an additional $187,000 to assist with the renovation of the building in preparation for leasing it out, as well as a seven-year property tax abatement. The group notes that in 2013, the Leitchfield City Council approved $270,000 for a private group that was ultimately never used and could, hopefully, be allocated to this project.
Building owner Jay Dinwiddie said in an interview with The Grayson County News-Gazette on Monday that, in support of the effort, he has offered to reduce his asking price for the property to $387,000 on the condition that the building go to the Leitchfield community. This price equates to about $23 per square feet.
It is estimated that the recommended renovations will cost about $280,000.
Dinwiddie said he has spent the last two months cleaning the property, and assures the public that the building remains structurally sound, with no traces of asbestos inside.
Open houses will be held today (July 25) and next Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in which individuals may receive private tours of the Alexander Hotel and Alice Theater property. Individuals will also be given the opportunity to purchase shares in the property during these open houses.
Those interested in purchasing shares are asked to make checks payable to English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley Law Firm. Checks (or cashier’s checks) may be hand delivered or mailed to English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley Law Firm, Attn: Leah Morrison, 1101 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
For more information, email alexanderaliceshares@gmail.com or visit the Save the Alice Theater & Alexander Hotel Facebook page.
