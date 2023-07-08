Breaking The Cycle and the Owensboro Community Collaborative Task Force will hold a forum this month to discuss the impact of gun violence on youth.
This month’s forum, which will be held at 6 p.m. July 17 at Fourth Street Baptist Church in Owensboro, will feature officials and the public listening to young people about their concerns and experiences with gun violence as well at their thoughts for addressing the problem.
“Some of the kids want to talk about what they feel about gun violence and about creating legislation,” said Mandy Roby, who is part of the Collaborative Task Force. “We want to give them the opportunity to share.”
In other forums about gun violence, “it’s always the adults talking,” Roby said.
According to the Pew Research Center, gun homicides where the victim was under age 18 increased by 50% between 2019 and 2021. Pew cites statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which say there were 1,732 juvenile homicides involving firearms in 2019. In 2022, there were 2,590 juveniles killed with firearms, according to CDC statistics.
For Black youth, homicide is the number one cause of death, according to the CDC. The CDC data does not include the percentage of Black youth who were the victims of gun homicides.
Roby said officials, including representatives from state, city and county governments have been invited to the forum, as have city and county law enforcement officials.
In addition to sharing perspectives on how gun violence impacts youth, the forum will include a discussion of possible state actions that could be taken that wouldn’t be impacted by federal gun laws.
The meeting also will be used to discuss forming a local chapter of Moms Demand Action, a national group that is described as “fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.”
Roby said the groups are passionate about finding solutions to juvenile gun violence.
“I don’t want to see another one in a casket,” Roby said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.