Breaking The Cycle and the Owensboro Community Collaborative Task Force will hold a forum this month to discuss the impact of gun violence on youth.

This month’s forum, which will be held at 6 p.m. July 17 at Fourth Street Baptist Church in Owensboro, will feature officials and the public listening to young people about their concerns and experiences with gun violence as well at their thoughts for addressing the problem.

