U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) said this week that he anticipates the federal government will have a COVID-19 vaccine approved by mid-fall.
In an interview with The Grayson County News-Gazette on Thursday, Guthrie elaborated on the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Guthrie, the federal government has been very involved in the response to COVID-19, and, as he currently serves on the committee with oversight of the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA), his work has focused especially on the development of vaccines for the virus.
“And I really believe that sometime in September or October, mid-fall, we’re going to have a vaccine,” Guthrie said.
Currently, officials believe there are a couple of vaccines that appear to be working, but full, Phase 3 studies must be conducted to confirm that they are both safe and effective, according to Guthrie.
Additionally, Guthrie said, the federal government’s “Operation Warp Speed” initiative aims to speed up the process of manufacturing vaccines.
“So once they are approved, we’re going to have doses ready and available,” Guthrie said.
With the country’s population consisting of around 350 million Americans, all United States citizens will not have immediate access, so, Guthrie said, officials are working to set a plan for who should be vaccinated first, such as healthcare and front-line workers, as well as people in nursing homes.
Guthrie expects that, through Operation Warp Speed, there will be 50 million to 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the time they receive FDA approval.
Additionally, he said that President Donald Trump has ordered the three companies with the most promising vaccines to begin manufacturing immediately, so that, if they are approved, the country will have vaccines right away.
With that said, Guthrie assured that no vaccine will be made available to the public that has not received the appropriate approval by the FDA, so the primary risk related to Operation Warp Speed will be financial.
Should a vaccine not be approved, it will be disposed of, he said.
“The government has a plan,” Guthrie said. “We can’t create 350 million overnight, but we can create enough to protect the most vulnerable people that we can get back to a more ready assemblance of life.”
However, Guthrie added that he does not believe the country will return to “normal until we get a vaccine,” so it is important to ensure the vaccine is safe and effective to ensure people feel confident in taking it.
“Because if we don’t take the vaccine, we’re not going to get back to normal,” he said.
With the vaccines’ being developed due to a public-private partnership, Guthrie expects that, when they are available to U.S. citizens, they will be as cheap as or cheaper than the current flu vaccine.
“Price is not going to get in the way of people being vaccinated because if enough people choose not to be vaccinated based on price, then we don’t have herd immunity, and we’re, essentially, not going to have a vaccine, so we’re going to have the same problems,” Guthrie said. “To get back to normal, we have to have a safe and effective vaccine that people trust and people can afford.”
Guthrie expects the COVID-19 vaccine will be double-dose, so the earliest people could potentially be fully vaccinated will be December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.