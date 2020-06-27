Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on Thursday introduced the Timely Replacement Under Secure and Trusted for Early and Dependable (TRUSTED) Broadband Networks Act.
The TRUSTED Broadband Networks Act will build on Guthrie’s Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, which was signed into law in March to help small and rural telecommunications providers replace potentially compromised equipment from bad actors like the Chinese company Huawei.
The TRUSTED Broadband Networks Act will make it easier for companies to replace compromised equipment by removing permitting barriers, ultimately getting this new, secure equipment in our networks more quickly.
“With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has become increasingly clear: We cannot trust China, and it’s more important now than ever before to have reliable telecommunications networks,” said Guthrie. “Huawei is a bad actor, but because it is subsidized by the Chinese government, their equipment is cheap. As we learn more about Huawei and the potential security threats this equipment can pose on our telecommunications networks, it’s crucial to help small and rural companies to replace it and any other equipment provided by bad actors. The TRUSTED Broadband Networks Act builds on our previous work and will make it easier for companies to obtain replace potentially corrupted hardware with new, trustworthy equipment. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the committee to secure our nation’s telecommunications networks.”
Members of the committee introduced a package of broadband infrastructure bills, including Guthrie’s TRUSTED Broadband Networks Act.
“More than 21 million Americans could not access broadband before COVID-19, and the pandemic has made even more clear how vital these services are as Americans work, learn, and receive health care from home. I appreciate Rep. Guthrie’s leadership in introducing the TRUSTED Broadband Networks Act. Republicans are leading the way to close the digital divide for all Americans,” said Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (OR-02).
— Submitted
