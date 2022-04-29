Lawler Elementary School 5th graders had the opportunity to learn about American government straight from the source thanks to a special visit from U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY 2nd District) last Thursday.
Guthrie provided a history lesson on how American government was founded and how it operates today. He also talked about the branches of government and how each conducts its business within the checks and balances system of the nation’s founders.
One of Guthrie’s goals for the presentation was to inspire students to become involved in public service, and he was pleased with the students’ engagement in the conversation about history and government, as well as their questions.
Lawler’s 5th graders have recently been learning about the branches of government from social studies teacher Savanna Milliner, and have so far covered the Executive and Legislative branches.
Guthrie also talked about the functions of the Senate and the House of Representatives, and the roles they play in making laws.
