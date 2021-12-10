U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY-02) released the following statement Wednesday after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive today. I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. My offices in Kentucky’s Second District and D.C. will stay open to assist constituents,” said Guthrie.
— Submitted
