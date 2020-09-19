Haley McGinnis and Morris Family Services is proud to announce the reception of the coveted National Funeral Directors Association’s Pursuit of Excellence Award.
This year, Morris Family Services joins 146 other funeral homes out of the 11,000 recognized funeral service establishments across 50 countries.
“To those I serve with, thank you. Thank you for your devotion to those who allow us into their lives and homes to celebrate those they love more than anything,” Owner Nathan Morris said.
The Pursuit of Excellence Award is awarded only to funeral homes who demonstrate proficiency and excellence in six key areas of the funeral profession.
• Pledge of Ethical Practices
• Leadership and Staff Professional Development
• Family Outreach, Support and Service
• Community Service and Education
• Professional Service and Participation
• Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations
Morris Family Services was specifically recognized for its care and compassion provided to Kentucky and Indiana families who enter its care, the American Flag Retirement Program, Fill The Fridge Community Initiative, Annual Coat Drive, and the Share a Suit Community Initiative.
“Thank you to the families who have called upon Morris Family Services in their time of need; you are honored, remembered and loved,” Morris said. “Truly. Thank you for embracing us (Morris Family Services) as your own. To whom much is given, much is expected. I, we, will never settle. Your family deserves the best! I’m proud to say we are that!”
— Submitted
