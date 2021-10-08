The Grayson County Health Department announced Tuesday that 50% of Grayson County’s population has now been vaccinated against COVID-19.
This statistic, which came from the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), signifies that 50% of Grayson County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Thursday morning, the exact percentage of Grayson County’s population vaccinated against COVID-19 was 50.16%, which equates to 13,257 individuals. Grayson County’s total population is 26,427.
Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Embry said the county’s vaccination rate has been slowly rising over time, with a “very small” and “short-lived” spike noticed a few weeks ago.
“We are seeing a spike now; however, the majority is for ‘booster’ doses (not in first time doses),” Embry said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are currently available for Pfizer vaccine recipients who completed their initial vaccination series at least six months ago and are 65 years of age or older, over age 18 and live in long-term care settings, over age 18 and have underlying medical conditions, over age 18 and work in high-risk settings, or are over age 18 and live in high-risk settings.
For more information about the current COVID 19 booster shot qualifications, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html or call the CDC at 800-232-4636.
To find where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233. Those seeking more information about the vaccines are encouraged to contact their primary healthcare provider.
At press time, Grayson County’s total number of COVID-19 cases was 4,436 since the start of the pandemic with 76 total COVID-19-related deaths reported, according to the KDPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.