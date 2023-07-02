Harned named winner of Pathfinder Award

Grayson County High School counselor Diane Harned was recognized recently for her work in guiding students in their career or college choices.

 Submitted

A Grayson County High School counselor has been recognized by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System as a winner of the first-ever Pathfinder Award.

Diane Harned was selected by Elizabethtown Community and Technical College representatives for assisting students making decisions on their college choices or career path.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.