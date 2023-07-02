Harned named winner of Pathfinder Award

A Grayson County High School counselor has been recognized by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System as a winner of the first-ever Pathfinder Award.
Diane Harned was selected by Elizabethtown Community and Technical College representatives for assisting students making decisions on their college choices or career path.
“Diane is always first and foremost looking for ways to help students at GCHS,” said Cindy Carman from ECTC. “She is a true believer in higher education, no matter what type of degree the student is seeking. Diane works diligently to stay updated on all aspects of transitioning to college. She takes a personal interest in her students and works closely with students and parents to help ensure a smooth and successful passage into their choice of post-secondary education.”
Harned admits she was quite surprised when the announcement was made at a school assembly.
Her students showed their appreciation for her when many screamed, “That’s my mama,” when the award was presented to her.
“My goal is to be the school mama for every child that comes through Grayson County High School,” she said. “It is my mission to get to know each student by name. I want them to know that even after they graduate high school, I am here for them for the rest of their lives.”
It is that kind of personal relationship that Harned has forged with the students at Grayson County that caught the eye of ECTC officials.
“We had three criteria that we were looking for,” said Mattie McCoart, marketing manager at the college.
“We looked for someone who encouraged students to look at the KCTC system. They must assist students with making a choice with a career path or a post-secondary education and also maintain contact with their students. Diane epitomized all of that.”
Harned has been in the Grayson County system for 16 years, including 11 as a counselor. She has a simple approach that she uses to help guide the students as they prepare for life after their school days. She understands that a post-secondary degree might not fit every student.
“I like for them to explore what they like, and that doesn’t always mean a four-year degree,” she said. “College is not for everybody. I want to know what they are passionate about, what makes them get up in the morning.”
She has to remind her students the pursuit of a career is not a race between them. Harned said some people might discover it in their first two years while others might take even longer.
“I’ve had students come back and not be satisfied with what they are doing and work with them to find another path,” she said.
“The main thing that I want them to know is that getting an education is something that no one can take away from them.”
There was once a time the educational system tried to push all students to get a four-year degree.
As a result, Harned said, there now is a shortage for plumbers, welders and contractors.
“Someone can get training as a plumber and make more money than a teacher,” she said. “My brother did not go to college and works in construction and has been very successful.”
Harned is ebullient when she talks about her work at Grayson County.
“Every day I tell my students that I love them and that I love my job,” she said. “It brings peace and job to my life.”
Her husband has mentioned moving to Florida at some point.
“I tell him that if I can move the school, the students and everything I have with them, I will consider it,” she said.
