Terri Haycraft, of Leitchfield, was one of 23 Kentucky teachers and administrators receiving special recognition at Western Kentucky University’s Diddle Arena on Aug. 8 during The Gatton Academy’s 2020 Commencement.
Haycraft was nominated for the honor by Gatton Academy and Breckinridge County High School Class of 2020 Graduate John Thornhill, grandson of Pat and Buddy Foster of Leitchfield.
“Mrs. Haycraft helped me achieve my goal of attending The Gatton Academy,” Thornhill said. “She has been an integral part of my gifted and talented education in the Breckinridge County School System and has guided me to success in Student Y-Club and in state leadership roles at Kentucky Youth Assembly.”
Haycraft also received a Certificate of Excellence through The Gatton Academy Educator Recognition Program in 2019. This academic year, after spending 11 years as Breckinridge County Gifted and Talented Coordinator, Haycraft has transferred to Grayson County to take on the role of Gifted and Talented Resource Teacher for Grayson County Schools.
— Submitted
