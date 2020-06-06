The Central Kentucky Community Foundation and United Way of Central Kentucky presented grants benefiting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to two local organizations last Friday.
Central Kentucky Cares grants were presented to Breckinridge-Grayson Programs (Head Start) and the Grayson County Ministerial Association last Friday.
The first presentation was made to Head Start, which received a $1,500 grant.
Accepting on behalf of Head Start was Family Service Manager Marketta Haycraft, who said the money will go toward the families the organization serves and provide necessities such as laundry detergent and dish soap.
“We really appreciate this money...it’s going to help a bunch,” Haycraft said.
Following the grant presentation to Head Start, Tracy Dennison then accepted a $3,500 Central Kentucky Cares grant on behalf of the Grayson County Ministerial Association.
According to Dennison, the Ministerial Association steps in to assist community members after all other government programs have been exhausted or in a situation when an individual requires assistance but does not qualify for typical governmental assistance programs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, Dennison said, the Ministerial Association’s resources have been depleted exponentially, so she was eager to apply for a Central Kentucky Cares grant and excited to learn the association had been named a grant recipient.
“It’s definitely going to help,” Dennison said of the grant.
Those wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to the non-profit Grayson County Ministerial Association are encouraged to call 270-589-1991.
Central Kentucky Communications and Program Coordinator Gina Clear said nine Central Kentucky Cares grants, totaling around $30,000, are being awarded initially with more grant applications awaiting approval.
Those who wish to contribute to the Central Kentucky Cares Fund, the organization’s disaster relief fund, are encouraged to visit the Central Kentucky Community Foundation’s website, ckcf4people.org.
Those making donations can designate where they want their money to be used (for example, in Grayson County only).
Donations may also be made to the fund through United Way of Central Kentucky.
According to Clear, the purpose of the grants is to support non-profit organizations that have been stretched thin as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The non-profit community has been asked to do more during this time to help our neighbors in need,” she said.
