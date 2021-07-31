As Grayson County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed in recent weeks, the number of cases is once again rising.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Grayson County’s vaccination rate was at 39.82%, having risen 1.56% since the start of July. Of Grayson County’s total population of 26,178 residents, 10,425 had received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials say this has led to another spike in local COVID-19 cases as the total number of active cases on Wednesday had risen to 63, with two patients hospitalized.
To date, Grayson County has reported 2,400 cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
“We are seeing an alarming increase of active COVID-19 cases in Grayson County,” the Grayson County Health Department wrote in a public health update on its Facebook page Tuesday. “Please use caution while indoors — or where social distancing cannot be observed.
“Consider masking when possible. If you have symptoms of COVID, please schedule testing with your medical provider.
“If you haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact your medical provider to discuss any reservations you are having.”
In an attempt to right the course, the health department has begun a campaign to educate the community on the vaccines.
Among the health department’s efforts have been visits to local businesses during which the public may ask questions about the vaccines, as well as posts to its Facebook page seeking to dispel myths about them.
In a series of fact sheets posted to the health department’s Facebook page, officials have advised the public that:
1. 99% of recent hospitalizations/deaths related to COVID-19 are among individuals not fully vaccinated.
2. COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with one’s DNA in any way. Bot mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 vaccines deliver instructions (genetic material) to one’s cells to start building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19; however, the material never enters the nucleus of the cell, which contains DNA.
3. The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were created with a method that has been in development for years, so the companies could start the vaccine development process early in the pandemic.
4. Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make one magnetic, including at the site of vaccination, which is typically the arm. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field at the site of injection. All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals.
5. The COVID-19 vaccine will not affect fertility. The vaccine encourages the body to create copies of the spike protein found on the coronavirus’s surface, which teaches the body’s immune system to fight the virus with that specific protein.
For more information related to the various COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Grayson County Health Department’s website, graysonhealthcenter.com, or John Hopkins Medicine’s website, hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines-myth-versus-fact.
