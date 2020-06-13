On Wednesday afternoon, the Grayson County Health Department confirmed 139 total positive cases of Covid-19 for the county including those who have recovered.
The health department’s update for last weekend showed no new cases with 10 confirmed deaths and 109 recoveries.
The health department also made a statement regarding questions they have received about the health department’s numbers differing from the numbers released by Governor Andy Beshear.
“At times, his numbers are lagging behind our numbers due to the number of test being reported across the state and at time duplicates may be counted at the state level and redacted at a later date,” the statement read.
Public Health Director Joshua Embry made a public statement regarding COVID-19 related goals for the community, which read:
“Hello, Grayson County. I just wanted to update all of you regarding where we are at in meeting our goals. I am so thankful to have a wonderful staff--and so many great community partners and community members. Because of all of our efforts, we have successfully met the goals listed below. There is more work to be done, though. We need to improve the community’s participation in wearing masks. This will help us to continue moving forward as a community--and beating this virus. Please let us know if we can be of any assistance at the health department as we work together with the common goal of getting back to normal. Our number here is 270-259-3141.”
The goals mentioned in the statement are to expand testing, encourage wearing masks, working together, and securing personal protection equipment.
Additionally, Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in conjunction with the Grayson County Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Health are expanding testing for COVID-19 to the community.
These tests are available for anyone who is interested in being tested. Only one complimentary test will be given per individual who is not experiencing symptoms. After that, the individual can still be tested without symptoms, but will be billed for additional tests.
To get test, call (270) 200-4525 to make an appointment with the Drive-Thru testing clinic. The drive-thru testing location is on the side of the Cave-Bland building (by Dr. Rogers’ old office).
Patients are expected to remain in their vehicles and staff will come out to perform the COVID testing.
Results are expected between two to seven days after the test is administered.
