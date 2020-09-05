A first of its kind partnership between the Grayson County Health Department and Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services has led to the expansion of Silverleaf’s services into Grayson County.
A non-profit agency serving the eight counties in the Lincoln Trail Area Development District, Silverleaf provides free services to individuals and families who have been impacted by sexual violence, such as assault, rape, and human trafficking. Services consist of therapy, legal and family advocacy, and forensic interviewing and medical.
Silverleaf also offers training to schools, businesses, and community partners on sexual violence prevention, trauma, and safety.
With Silverleaf’s main office located in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the staff recognized that travel time, gas money, and reliable transportation were barriers for many in need of the agency’s services, so, to increase accessibility to services, particularly for therapy, which can occur on a weekly basis, Silverleaf began looking for satellite office options.
Dr. Jillian Carden, executive director of Silverleaf, said she started envisioning an office in Grayson County a year-and-a-half ago, but it was not until Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry approached her about renting space in the Grayson County Health Department that the project came to fruition.
“We feel like this is going to be more accessible to folks,” she said, adding that Silverleaf has become the first center of its kind in Kentucky to have this kind of community partnership.
Officials with Silverleaf, the Grayson County Health Department, the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce, and state government commemorated the start of the new partnership with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning.
“We’re just excited for this opportunity,” Carden said.
According to a Silverleaf press release announcing the partnership, sexual violence impacts a significant number of individuals. Nationally, one in four women and one in seven men will be the victim of sexual violence at some point in their life. Approximately one in 10 children will be the victim of sexual abuse before they turn 18 years old. And, unlike common messages of “stranger danger,” statistics point out that most victims are abused by a family member or someone they know.
Embry said the Grayson County Health Department is excited to partner with Silverleaf to address a community need, adding that he wants the department to serve as a community hub moving forward that either can personally address residents’ healthcare related needs or connect them to other places that can.
State Rep. Samara Heavrin, who attended Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, said she is excited Silverleaf’s services have been expanded locally.
“I am thrilled that Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services has opened an office in Grayson County,” said Heavrin. “It’s important now more than ever that our county has free access and resources to help our sexual assault and sexual abuse victims. Our community must work toward being part of a solution in lowering statistics for victims.”
To schedule an appointment with Silverleaf or for more information, call 270-234-9236. More information can also be found at Silverleaf’s website, silverleafky.org.
