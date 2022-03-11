The Kentucky Public Service Commission held a public hearing at Rough River Dam State Resort Park last Thursday evening regarding an application from Cingular Wireless (operating as AT&T) for the construction of a wireless communications facility in Grayson County.
The proposed facility would be located at 2589 Blue Bird Rd. in Falls of Rough and consist of a 145-foot tall tower, along with a 4-foot tall lightning arrester attached at the top, as well as concrete foundations and facilities to house electronic equipment.
The hearing was called after neighboring property owners Janelle and Roger Nicolai conducted an independent study and determined that, while they harbor no ill will toward their neighbors and support the installation of a new cell phone tower in the Falls of Rough area, they must oppose the designated location — which, they said, is within 500 feet of their property — because it will decrease their own property’s value by an estimated $30,000.
In his testimony, Roger Nicolai said studies have shown that any residence located near a cell phone tower suffers a nearly 10% loss in property value as a result.
He also added that the owners of the property on which the proposed cell phone tower would be placed (Terry and Kimberly Newton) would suffer the greatest property degradation, but they would have a multi-decade lease to offset that cost.
“My wife and I are bearing exclusively the cost of this facility,” he said.
Roger Nicolai said neither he nor his wife wants to deprive their neighbors of a method of income; they merely want the tower moved to another part of the property.
“I’m just looking to mitigate the damage to our property,” he said.
Janelle Nicolai echoed her husband’s sentiments and said that the Newtons have been wonderful neighbors.
She also supports the installation of a local AT&T cell phone tower and said that there are other locations on the Newtons’ property that would be appropriate for the tower.
Kimberly Newton testified during the hearing that she feels the best place for the tower to be placed is the location that has already been selected.
“...I thought, in America, you could put the stuff where you want it to (be) on your property,” she said, adding that the chosen location would help improve safety for the Nicolais’ children should they get too close to it because it would be more visible for the Nicolais and the Newtons.
“I feel like we need a tower because we need cell service,” she said, explaining that a lack of service poses a public safety issue for area residents.
Hugh Coppage, another Falls of Rough resident, said the cell phone tower is needed because AT&T service is almost non-existent in the area for about 400 families, and he does not want to see the installation of the tower delayed.
Tiffany Sweeney, who resides in Big Clifty, said she is unaffected by the issue personally, but attended to testify on behalf of the Nicolais, whom are building a farm and a legacy to contribute to their community and provide for their children.
Sweeney said the Falls of Rough community needs to come to a place where everyone can get what they need from the situation.
Falls of Rough resident Martha Coppage said the area needs a cell phone tower due to a lack of service, but she does not want to see the Nicolais’ property values decrease by 10%, and if moving the tower to another portion of 2589 Blue Bird Rd. would prevent that, “so be it.”
Terry Newton then testified that, while he understands the Nicolais’ concerns, he believes the cell tower can help boost their farming business, and he and his wife determined that placing the tower at another location on their property would not be feasible.
Terry Newton said that cell phone service is a necessity for the area and a tree line should cover a good portion of the view of the tower from the Nicolais’ property.
Additionally, he said he has seen no studies that show the installation of a cell phone tower in a rural area would affect property values like doing so does in suburban and urban areas, though he would like to see such a study conducted to know for sure.
“Your business should flourish from this,” Terry Newton said, adding that children are being left behind in Falls of Rough due to the lack of reliable cell phone service.
Terry Newton concluded his remarks by saying he hopes the impact of the hearing and its consideration by the Public Service Commission does not hinder the installation of the cell phone tower, as it could be a further detriment to local businesses, as well as residents.
In an email following Thursday’s public hearing, Janelle Nicolai reiterated that her and her husband’s property value has been and will continue to be their sole concern with the proposed cell tower.
“People need to be able to ensure their property value is not affected negatively by outside forces,” she said. “We want to reiterate that we do not oppose the tower, it is simply that the location chosen is the most impactful on our property and least impactful on their property...We still expect property value loss regardless of where the tower goes, but it could be lessened by moving the location...
“I want to also remind the public that landlines do exist. For those concerned about the ability to make emergency phone calls, that is an option that they can have full control over. Waiting for a cell tower to go in and hoping an emergency doesn’t happen before then is hardly responsible.”
At press time, a final decision on the matter had not been made. The public hearing can be viewed in full online at youtube.com/watch?v=cTk8EbtZB0g, and case files and updates may be viewed at psc.ky.gov/Case/ViewCaseFilings/2021-00398.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.