Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, has been appointed to the Property Valuation Administrator’s Office Task Force by Speaker of the House David Osborne, R-Prospect.
“It is an honor to continue to serve the people of Kentucky on this task force,” said Heavrin. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in identifying areas where government transparency and accountability are needed to better serve property owners across the Commonwealth.”
The seven-member task force will study the funding of the property valuation administrator’s office to identify other funding methods, review each property valuation administrator’s job requirements, property valuation methods, and establish a time frame concerning the ad valorem taxation process.
Heavrin previously served as an Unclaimed Property Director for the Commonwealth under Treasurer Allison Ball’s leadership. She currently serves as a member on the Transportation Committee; Elections, Const. Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee; Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee; and the Budget Review Subcommittee for Transportation.
“Rep. Heavrin puts constituents first in the work she does here in Frankfort. She is committed to ensuring state government serves its people correctly,” said Osborne. “I am extremely pleased to have her knowledge and dedication on this task force.”
The task force will meet monthly during the 2020 Interim of the General Assembly and submit findings, recommendations, and any proposed legislation to the Legislative Research Commission for a referral to the appropriate committee or committees by Dec. 1.
— Submitted
