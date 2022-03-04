Heavrin eyes stiffer penalty for breaking EPOs, DVOs

Legislation geared at making it a felony for anyone to break a protective order a second time — HB 488 — passed the state house Tuesday.
The bill is sponsored by 18th District State Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield.
Violation of an emergency protective order or domestic violence order currently could be viewed as contempt of court or a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, if convicted, according to Kentucky Revised Statutes.
There is no sentencing based on repeat offenders.
HB 488 would enhance a second or subsequent violation of an order of protection to a Class D felony.
“We have orders of protection in place to protect those who are victims of domestic abuse by helping to prevent further acts of abuse,” Heavrin said in a news release. “It can help protect from both physical and mental abuse, and, hopefully, help ease the mind of those affected. By increasing the penalty for those who violate their order, we are hoping to deter abusers from violating their restraining order.”
HB 488 would make the first violation of an order of protection a Class A misdemeanor. It then would make the second and any following violations, within five years of the first violation, a Class D felony. The measure also states that the victim in the following violations is not required to be the same person who was the victim in any prior offense.
The bill passed on the House floor with 96 yes votes. It is now awaiting further action in the Senate.
