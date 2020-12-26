Rep. Samara Heavrin, of Leitchfield, will serve on the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation, Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs, Judiciary, State Government, and Transportation committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes in early January, according to an announcement this afternoon from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
“It is such a privilege to serve the people of my district in Frankfort,” Heavrin said. “These are my friends and neighbors, and I am committed to representing their views in the General Assembly.”
The House Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs committee considers legislation that pertains to proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution, state and local elections, candidate qualifications, and election finance.
The House Judiciary Committee works primarily on matters pertaining to Kentucky courts and the state’s criminal and civil justice systems. Committee members consider proposed new laws to address issues ranging from the administration of trusts and estates to the prosecution of criminal acts. The committee also oversees state laws as they relate to the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, circuit courts and district courts.
State Government committee members deal directly with the policies and administration of state government, including the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. This includes all constitutional officers, the state retirement systems, and Commonwealth’s attorneys and circuit clerks.
The Transportation Committee considers proposed legislation and the implementation of new laws that apply to airports and aviation, boats and boating, motor vehicles, railroads, commercial trucking, and other modes of transporting people and goods. The committee also oversees the state’s Transportation Cabinet and the construction and maintenance of state highways.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne said. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift focus for now, we are still committed to our long-term mission.”
With these appointments, Heavrin is in a position to positively impact not only her district but our entire commonwealth. The legislature is scheduled to convene the 2021 Regular Session on Jan. 5. While the state budget will dominate the agenda, legislators are also expected to devote time to legislation aimed at strengthening the economy and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it.
Heavrin serves the state’s 18th House District, which includes Grayson County and a portion of Hardin County.
— Submitted
