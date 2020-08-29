Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson provided an updated this week on the project to replace Watson School Bridge, which has been closed to all traffic since April.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet notified the county on April 17 of this year that the bridge had to be closed due to deteriorating steel girders beneath it.
According to Henderson, the Watson School Road bridge was scheduled to be replaced during Fiscal Year 2019-2020 as part of the state’s Bridging Kentucky program, which was established to rehabilitate or replace bridges across Kentucky, but funding for this project and many others was frozen by the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I recently contacted the state for an update, and I was told that the funds for this project are still on hold at this time,” Henderson said in a statement on his official Facebook page. “I have attempted to contact several people in Frankfort to get this process sped up. Unfortunately, I have been unsuccessful after multiple attempts.”
Henderson said he has notified Rep. Samara Heavrin and Sen. Steve Meredith, who “have assured me that they will do everything they can to try and get the process in motion to replace the bridge.”
“The current pandemic has caused state funding to be cut drastically,” he said. “Therefore, I honestly cannot give a time frame or specific date that construction will start on this project. I want to sincerely apologize to everyone that this has and will affect. I just wanted to provide an update and let you know that the Grayson County Fiscal Court is doing everything they possibly can to get this project in motion.”
Henderson can be reached at 270-259-3159 or judge@graysoncountyky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.