Current 3rd District Magistrate Tommy Higdon has announced that he will no longer seek a second term on the Grayson County Fiscal Court.
Higdon, a Republican who began his first term as 3rd District Magistrate in January of 2019, originally filed to seek re-election but ultimately decided to withdraw from the race due to the significant amount of time he must spend away from Grayson County.
“I’m out of town enough that I don’t feel like I’m giving it the full 100% that I should be...and if I don’t feel comfortable with giving it my full 100%, then I chose not to run,” said Higdon.
Higdon will finish his term, which expires at the end of 2022.
Following Higdon’s withdrawal, Brenda Green Huffman, as the only other candidate to file for the position, will now run unopposed for the office of 3rd District Magistrate. Also a Republican, Huffman previously served in this position after being appointed in 2017 by former Gov. Matt Bevin to fill the remainder of Bill Skaggs’ term following his death.
“Brenda will be a great, very hard working magistrate for the 3rd District, (as well as) the entire county,” said Higdon.
Tommy Higdon, who owns and operates T & T Construction Enterprises, LLC, with his wife Tina, said he will continue to support the county, and commended the work of Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson and the fiscal court.
“I’m still willing to help the fiscal court in any way that I can,” he said, adding that his time on the court has been “a great pleasure.”
