As part of the Department of Justice’s 2023 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action, two Hodgenville residents have received criminal charges.
Stephen Troy Wilmoth, 45, and pharmacy technician Ashley Ramsey-Wilmoth, 41, were charged last week with one count of conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
The federal charges claim the Wilmoths conspired to take oxycodone and hydrocodone, valued at more than $5,000, and planned to sell and trade the prescription painkillers.
Ashley Ramsey-Wilmoth, an employee of Century Medicines, a retail pharmacy, took, carried away and concealed unopened bottles of the drugs from her employer, according to the allegations. She then allegedly provided the oxycodone and hydrocodone to her husband to sell and distribute.
The charges announced by U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett are part of a strategically coordinated, two-week nationwide law enforcement action that resulted in criminal charges against 78 individuals for their alleged participation in health care fraud and opioid abuse schemes that resulted in more than $2.5 billion in alleged fraud.
The case was made in the Western District of Kentucky. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
