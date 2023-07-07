As part of the Department of Justice’s 2023 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action, two Hodgenville residents have received criminal charges.

Stephen Troy Wilmoth, 45, and pharmacy technician Ashley Ramsey-Wilmoth, 41, were charged last week with one count of conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.