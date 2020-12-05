The Grayson County Angel Tree program has officially begun for 2020, and individuals and organizations are being called upon to support those in need.
This year’s Angel Tree packages should include two complete outfits per angel, including a pack of socks and underwear, as well as two to three age appropriate toys. Shoes and coats are not necessary unless they are listed as “most needed” items. Participants are encouraged to always try to get the “most needed” item on the list.
Those unable to buy everything on an angel’s list by themselves are encouraged to partner with someone else so the program can return completed wish lists.
Items should be placed unwrapped either in multiple bags tied together or in one large trash bag. Officials with the Angel Tree program will mark all UPC codes to prevent cash returns and bag all gifts prior to distribution.
When finished shopping, call to make arrangements for pickup. The deadline to turn in Angel Tree packages will be Dec. 11.
To sponsor an angel or multiple angels, call 270-589-1991 or email tracy.dennison.ky@gmail.com.
In addition to the Angel Tree program, the annual Salvation Army Bell Ringer program is currently in need of volunteers to ring the bells at Walmart.
According to a flyer from The Salvation Army, 12 people can keep the bells ringing each day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Two-hour shifts are available Monday through Saturday during the period of Nov. 27-Dec. 24, and groups can schedule for blocks of time.
Bell ringers are required to wear a mask and practice no-contact guidelines.
Individuals and/or groups interested in being bell ringers are encouraged to call 270-589-1991 to sign up.
