In need of donations, Hosparus Health Thrift Shoppes in Elizabethtown and Campbellsville on Thursday announced the “Fill the Carts Challenge!”
Residents in both communities are encouraged to clean out their closets, garages and attics to help the shops fill a combined total of 500 donation carts with gently used household items, clothing and furniture during the month of September.
If the goal is met, the shops will offer 50% off store-wide sales on Thursday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Oct. 2. Posters will be displayed at both shops to track progress during the challenge.
“Our shops benefit so many patients and families of Hosparus Health, and it takes loads of donors filling our donation carts — and customers filling their shopping carts — to make that happen,” said Thrift Shoppe Manager Moira Taylor. “We hope our many loyal shoppers will spread the word and let their friends know how they can participate.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Campbellsville shop during store hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donation hours at the Elizabethtown shop are limited to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The E-town Thrift Shoppe is located in the Helmwood Plaza Shopping Center, 611 W. Poplar St., Suite A2, with donations accepted at the back door. The Campbellsville Shoppe is located at 1488 Old Lebanon Road, Suite B, with donations accepted at the front entrance.
For safety and ease of drop-off, donations should be boxed or bagged in a container that will not be returned to the donor. When dropping off a donation, donors are asked to maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet.
For more information, contact Moira Taylor at mtaylor@hosparus.org.
— Submitted
