The man who has led Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC) through a period of growth and financial stability since being named CEO in January 2013, said Thursday that he plans to retire once the pending affiliation with Owensboro Health (OH) is finalized later this fall.
“I have supported the affiliation initiative from the beginning, and I wanted to see the process through before I stepped down,” said TLRMC CEO Wayne Meriwether. “I will leave knowing that quality healthcare in this community is assured for years to come.”
Meriwether has agreed to help with the transition after the affiliation is completed, which is expected to take place in September, and is working with OH to find his successor. He added that he also intends to do some other healthcare consulting in retirement.
“I have been contemplating retirement for well over a year, but the timing hadn’t been right,” Meriwether said. “Now that we have identified a strong affiliation partner, it seems to be the perfect time to turn over the reins to someone else.”
A Kentucky native, Meriwether has spent his entire working career in healthcare. He spent 30 years in Henderson, Kentucky, leaving the position of Chief Operating Officer of Methodist Hospital there to join TLRMC as CEO seven years ago.
“Carol and I were received into the Leitchfield community with open arms. It was easy for both of us to get involved and has been a true blessing serving our community,” he said. “Healthcare is all about helping people in the community. My job is one where you can make a difference every day, and I have certainly enjoyed that.”
Meriwether said that in addition to securing a strong partner for TLRMC’s future, he is most proud of adding new services to treat chronic pain and addiction while bringing the hospital staff and community members together to address public health issues such as smoking, obesity and nutrition.
During his tenure TLRMC has opened the Twin Lakes Pain Clinic, a Medical Stabilization Program, the Maternal Opioid Medical Stabilization (MOMS) Program, a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program and a Hepatitis C Treatment Program. Community health was addressed by passing Smoke Free ordinances in Leitchfield, Clarkson and Caneyville. In addition, residents now have access to a Community Garden, located on hospital property, as the result of a partnership with the Master Gardener Association of Grayson County.
Meriwether also noted that even before TLRMC selected OH as its affiliation partner, the two hospitals were cooperating on the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, with OH set up to take the more critical cases that might have overwhelmed a smaller community hospital like TLRMC.
“Wayne has been an exceptional leader for our medical center,” said Twin Lakes Board Chair Trevor Ray, PharmD. “At a time when many rural community hospitals are struggling just to survive, Wayne has kept us strong and healthy, at the same time expanding the important services we provide to the people of Grayson County. He has a deep commitment to the health of this community, and we are grateful for his leadership at TLRMC.
“In addition to his work at Twin Lakes, Wayne has been involved in leadership at the Kentucky Hospital Association on statewide healthcare issues, and still managed to stay engaged in local community and business development. Wayne Meriwether has brought passion and thoughtfulness to every endeavor.”
Meriwether has been active at both the state and local level, serving on the board of directors of the Kentucky Hospital Association, the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce and the Leitchfield-Grayson County Industrial Development Corporation.
He said he and Carol feel very much at home in Leitchfield and have no immediate plans to move. They intend to stay involved in the community, along with traveling and pursuing other interests. The couple has two adult children.
