As a result of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center’s planned partnership with Owensboro Health, officials with the Leitchfield hospital voted this week to establish a new charitable foundation for the benefit of Grayson County.
TLRMC CEO Wayne Meriwether said the as yet unnamed, 11-person board will have its first meeting on July 2, during which it will elect its officers among other housekeeping items, following its establishment on Thursday of this week by the Grayson County Hospital District Board of Trustees.
According to Meriwether, the charitable foundation will work together in the future to oversee funds from healthcare initiatives that come through the hospital for the benefit of the Grayson County community.
While the members of the charitable foundation board have not yet been announced, they will consist of a medical staff member, an appointment by Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, and representatives from the Grayson County Hospital District and Grayson County Hospital Foundation.
Meriwether said the charitable foundation will be a separate entity from both TLRMC and Owensboro Health, and more information about its members and work will be released following its initial meeting next week.
