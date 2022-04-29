Leitchfield hospital Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) hosted a Healthcare Career Exploration Day last Thursday for Grayson County High School students interested in careers in healthcare.
Hospital team members provided mentorship to GCHS students, as well as a tour of the facility and the various career paths one can pursue in healthcare.
Deneace Clemons, RN and Vice President of Operations at OHTLMC, led the coordination of the event, and she and her colleagues particularly highlighted specific positions and careers needed in Grayson County, outlining the time and education requirements, as well as potential salaries.
“The Healthcare Career Exploration Day gave curious students a behind the scenes look into a day as a registered nurse, surgeon, pharmacist, lab tech, respiratory therapist, radiology tech, maternity services worker, emergency room team member, and EMS professional,” said OHLTMC Marketing Specialist Andria McGregor in a press release.
Students were also given the opportunity to participate in interactive demonstrations and training education sessions while touring the local hospital.
