The local insurance agent who has provided the city of Leitchfield’s worker’s compensation insurance for the past year has now filed a lawsuit against the city.
The lawsuit, filed in Grayson Circuit Court by Aubrey Beatty’s RMI, Inc. this month, alleges that, after the city of Leitchfield advertised its request for proposals for a full year of property and general liability insurance on Oct. 24, 2019, it violated its code of ordinances, as well as state law, when accepting a provider.
The lawsuit lists the city of Leitchfield and the Leitchfield City Council; Mayor Rick Embry; and the individual city councilmembers at the time the alleged violations took place, Margie Decker, Kelly Stevenson, Billy Dallas, Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, Clayton Miller, and Harold Miller as the defendants.
When bids were opened on Nov. 22, 2019, the lawsuit alleges that the city violated its code of ordinances by accepting Kentucky League of Cities’ (KLC) bid (through Steve Kinkade of Kinkade-Cornell) for $213,259.94. The other three submitted bids were from Travelers (through Beatty of Beatty Insurance) for $162,627; Zurich (also through Beatty) for $186,121.21; and Tokio Marine (through Reisz Hayden of EM Ford) for $169,045.06.
The lawsuit also alleges that, when the city later rescinded its original acceptance of KLC’s insurance proposal and accepted a new proposal from KLC and the Kinkade-Cornell Insurance Agency for six-months’ worth of insurance at a cost of $94,982.21, it did not allow Beatty’s RMI, Inc. to do the same and violated the its code of ordinances by soliciting and acting upon a request for proposal that was not published through a newspaper advertisement.
The lawsuit alleges the the city violated its code of ordinances by failing to list in its request for proposals “all of the factors that would be considered in evaluating proposals for insurance” (Count I); failing to describe in its request for proposals “the relative weights to be assigned to each selection factor” (Count II); failing to evaluate the costs and services available from the broker/agent and proposer and the financial solvency of the proposer and considering factors other than those set forth in the request for proposals in evaluating the proposals for insurance submitted pursuant to the request (Count III); and allowing Kinkade-Cornell Insurance Agency and the Kentucky League of Cities to present a proposal for a pooled sharing of liability for a period of six months without issuing a new request for proposals and allowing RMI to present a proposal for insurance for a period of six months (Count IV).
The lawsuit also alleges that the city’s approval of Kinkade-Cornell and KLC’s insurance proposal was “improper” in that Steve Kinkade “was in violation of the City’s Code of Ethics” because he is a member of both the Leitchfield Planning Commission and the Leitchfield Board of Adjustments, as well as President of Kinkade-Cornell Insurance Agency (Count V).
The city council originally voted in December of 2019 to accept KLC’s general liability and property insurance quote at a cost of $213,259.94, but, less than a month later, had to rescind its vote to accept the proposal upon learning that further action was required to ensure the city was not violating ethical standards in regards to Kinkade’s conflict of interest in the matter, due to his serving on city boards as well as being affiliated with Kinkade-Cornell.
On Jan. 13 of this year, prior to the city’s final vote on its property and general liability insurance, Kinkade was asked to publicly address the city council and inform them that a conflict of interest existed, in addition to signing an annual conflict of interest statement.
In his address to the council, Kinkade said that Kinkade-Cornell are not contractually the insurance agents for KLC; rather they are the agent of record; but, because he serves as a voluntary member of the city Planning Commission, as well as the Board of Adjustments, only signing a conflict of interest statement is not sufficient.
Additionally, Kinkade said that Kinkade-Cornell would receive a commission from the city’s purchase of KLC insurance, but he personally has a fixed salary and it would not affect his salary in any way.
Following the discussion, the city council per Embry’s recommendation, passed a motion to award the city’s property and general liability insurance to KLC through Kinkade Cornell until June 30 at a rate of $94,982.21.
The motion passed on a three-to-two vote with Councilmembers Kelly Stevenson, Billy Dallas, and Margie Decker voting in favor of it and Councilmembers Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell and Clayton Miller voting against it. Councilman Harold Miller was not in attendance at that meeting.
Lastly, the lawsuit alleges that the city’s entering into a “pooled liability sharing arrangement provided by KLC” is both inconsistent with Kentucky Revised Statute 65A.080 (Count VI) as well as in violation of the Kentucky Constitution (Counts VII-X) because of the possibility that it may have to pay “additional assessments in an undetermined and unlimited amount, depending on the losses sustained by the pool.”
Beatty’s RMI, Inc. is requesting through the lawsuit that the city’s agreement with KLC and Kinkade-Cornell be declared null and void, as well as “an award of damages in an amount to be determined by a jury,” “an award of the attorney’s fees, costs and expenses RMI incurs,” and “any and all other relief to which the plaintif, RMI, Inc. may appear to be entitled.”
The Grayson County News-Gazette reached out to the city of Leitchfield for comment on the lawsuit, and, at press time on Friday, a statement had not been released.
