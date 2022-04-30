The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry has announced that the Into The Blue bluegrass band of Hardinsburg has been booked to perform at the Opry’s next show on Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. in the old judicial building in Leitchfield.
Into the Blue is an outstanding family band featuring father and son Brian Stevenson and Grant Stevenson and husband and wife Ken Williams and Ruthie Williams. The band features beautiful vocal harmonies along with excellent instrumental skills while performing traditional and contemporary bluegrass and gospel music.
Into the Blue will be joined on the schedule by the Hickory Grove Band of Leitchfield.
— Submitted
