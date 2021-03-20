A ribbon cutting for the expansion of the Grayson County Detention Center will be held next Wednesday, March 24 at 11 a.m.
Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley made the announcement during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Grayson County Fiscal Court.
According to Woosley, the expansion, which will serve as the detention center’s new female facility, will be essentially finished at the time of the ribbon cutting; however, the public unveiling and tour must be held prior to inmates’ being lodged inside.
The current female facility is located at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield, but the new facility is an expansion of the Grayson County Detention Center’s main campus at 320 Shaw Station Rd. in Leitchfield.
While both the male and female facilities will be on the same campus, the two facilities’ inmates will not have any interaction with one another, officials have said previously.
Woosley said the facility will be inspected next week, after which time inmates will be moved in.
Construction on the facility began in May of 2019 and proceeded, for the most part, unhindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday’s ribbon cutting will be open to the public.
In other business, the fiscal court:
Approved the 2021-2022 annual budgets for the Grayson County Conservation District, Big Reedy Watershed Conservation District, Caney Creek Watershed Conservation District, and Short Creek Watershed Conservation District.
