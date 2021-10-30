State lawmakers have finalized a calendar for the 2022 regular session with plans to convene the General Assembly on Jan. 4 and adjourn April 14.
The session is scheduled to last 60 days, the maximum allowed under the state constitution in even-numbered years. Lawmakers will have until Feb. 28 to introduce bills in the House and March 2 to introduce bills in the Senate.
The General Assembly will not meet Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day or Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day. The calendar also provides a 10-day veto recess from March 31 through April 12, a time when lawmakers typically return to their districts to await possible vetoes from the governor.
Legislators are scheduled to return April 13 and 14 for the final two days of the session.
The 2022 session calendar is available at legislature.ky.gov/Docu ments/22RS_Calendar.pdf.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.