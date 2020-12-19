Steve Kinkade, CPCU, AAI, has stepped down as Big I KY National Director after serving for nine years.
Kinkade has served on Big I KY’s Board of Directors for 25 years and was sworn in as National Director during the IIABA Board of Directors meeting on Jan. 14, 2012. He was reelected in 2014. His last IIABA Board of Directors meeting was Sept. 10-11, 2020. During this time, Kinkade played a key role in making insurance a better industry.
When tax reform surfaced on the national level last year, Kinkade played a key role in communicating with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office to work out a solution. With his help and the help of the Big “I” Government Affairs team, they helped enact a 21% flat tax rate for pass-through entities that make up 84% of the national membership. The association aggressively advocated that the sale
and servicing of insurance products would not be a ‘specified service trade of business’ under the final regulation.
“Steve has been a pillar inside BIG I KY and at the national level,” Tara Purvis, Big I KY President and CEO, said. “He has been a constant sounding board for important issues affecting our industry, a beacon of knowledge and, most importantly, a friend. Steve has been a beloved member of our board and association for the past 25 years. We will miss Steve’s wisdom on our board and his wife Susie’s warm hugs and hospitality. Steve is leaving his role as National Director and the whole Big I Kentucky association in a better place than when he started, and we will forever be grateful for his passion and leadership.
Kinkade also served on the following Big I Kentucky committees: InVEST, Education, Membership Services, Government Affairs and Investment Advisory.
George “Chip” Atkins III was elected to take his place and represent Kentucky as National Director.
“Losing Steve Kinkade with his years of experience and always being the voice of reason in our board meetings will be a tough spot to fill, but I have the utmost faith that Chip will do a great job for us on the national board,” Ray Robertson, Big I KY Chair, said.
- Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.