Kentucky State Police Post 4 is conducting a death investigation related to a woman’s body being found outdoors off North Patterson Street in Clarkson on Monday.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, Post 4 was called to respond to the incident.
According to KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, Post 4’s preliminary investigation indicates that the individual, an elderly female, died either naturally or accidentally.
“It appears no foul play occurred,” he said, adding that law enforcement found no signs of blunt force trauma or anything else that would indicate foul play.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.
