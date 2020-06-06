The Kentucky State Police Driver Testing Branch announced on Tuesday that it will resume permit testing in select counties — including Grayson — in which the required Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/Healthy at Work guidelines can be followed.
In an effort to ensure the safety of permit applicants and staff, the KSP have implemented a registration process where everyone will be required to schedule a specific date for his or her permit test.
KSP began taking appointments by phone on Tuesday, and Grayson County’s driver testing branch contact may be reached by phone at 270-766-5002 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Callers are asked to be patient as phone lines are limited, and officials anticipate high call volumes.
Additionally, KSP officials anticipate an announcement at a later date in regards to road tests’ beginning in July.
