Leitchfield Aquatic Center will reopen this year, albeit with some restrictions, after remaining closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, officials announced this week.
In an email to the media on Thursday morning, Leitchfield Parks and Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman said the current goal is to open Leitchfield Aquatic Center, located at 201 East Carroll Gibson Blvd., on Friday, May 28.
According to Saltsman, the city will not offer season passes because, at this time, the aquatic center must be limited to 50% capacity (375).
The plan, she said, is to open the aquatic center for four hours, close for an hour to clean and disinfect, and then reopen for another four hours.
“We are requesting that everyone wear a mask when entering, exiting and walking around the facility,” Saltsman said. “This is for the safety of our employees and community.”
In addition, patrons will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.
To stay up to date with Leitchfield Aquatic Center, follow its official Facebook page or go to visitleitchfield.com/cityguide/leitchfield-aquat ic-center/.
