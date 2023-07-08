Harkening back to an era of sock hops and drive-ins, a classic restaurant is hosting a 60th anniversary celebration.
The Laker Classic Car-B-Q is at 10 a.m. July 22 and features live music, a car show, vendors, hot air balloon rides and fireworks at The Laker Drive-In.
Edward Bandurske, owner of the roadside restaurant in Hardin County, thinks the event and the company itself is about the community.
“The community’s really supported Laker Drive-In,” Bandurske said. “We get a lot of tourism that comes through that goes down to the lakes, and we want to celebrate.”
Built adjacent to what was then West Hardin High School and named Laker after its sports teams, the business continues to take orders and serve Laker Burgers, chili dogs and a broad assortment of fast-food favorites including milkshakes and ice cream treats.
It is in the Stephensburg community of U.S. 62 less than 10 miles east of the Grayson County line between Eastview and Cecilia.
Car show enthusiasts can register for Car-B-Q begins at 10 a.m. July 22. The fee is $20 per car and trophies will be given out at 1:30 p.m.
For the car show multiple trophies will be awarded for three best of show, Laker choice, top four Corvette, best motor, valet’s choice, best Ford, Best Chevy, best Mopar, Best B-O-P, Best Rat Rod, best truck, best other, best Street Rod, ladies choice, best Mustang, best Camaro, best Tri-5, best Foreign, best paint and best wagon.
There will be a wide selection of food at the event with vendors such as Pop Pop’s Place and Juanito’s Street Tacos.
Other vendors at the event include Gators Creations stave furniture, Woosley Outfitter’s, and many more.
There will be several performances at the event from figures such as magician Aaron Harp, singer Layla Spring, and the Bibelhauser Brothers band made up of Aaron Bibelhauser, Adam Bidelhauser, Jeff Guernsey and Steve Cooley.
Barnyard Fireworks will be providing fireworks for a show happening at the event.
A $100 Laker Drive-In gift certificate will be given out as a prize to the winner of the motorcycle burnout competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.