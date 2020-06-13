Grayson County High School graduate Laura Higdon is one of 145 students earning scholarships from Central Kentucky Community Foundation. She was awarded the Dr. Linda Mayhew STEM Scholarship.
Higdon is a 2020 graduate of GCHS and plans to attend Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. She plans to study health science technology. She is the daughter of Keith and Connie Higdon.
Dr. Linda Mayhew was the first faculty member hired at Elizabethtown Community College and the scholarship was established in 2015, in recognition of her 50 years of instruction to advanced math students at the college. The Dr. Linda Mayhew STEM Scholarship awards $500 each year to one student in the region planning to attend ECTC in a STEM-related field of study.
“Through the generosity of our donors, students across our region can continue their education,” said Davette B. Swiney, President and CEO of CKCF. “Our scholarship program, Scholarship Central, is a great way to empower local students and show them the impact of philanthropy. It’s an honor to connect people to the causes they care about while helping people pursue their educational goals.”
The Dr. Linda Mayhew STEM Scholarship is one of 170 scholarships being awarded by CKCF this year through Scholarship Central. The scholarships total nearly $322,000 and were awarded to 145 students from 17 high schools and four colleges in the region. All scholarship awards were announced during Celebrating Achievement, Central Kentucky Community Foundation’s scholarship awards program. You can watch it at https://youtu.be/qqlS2Y_XyKw.
To establish a scholarship fund or to find out more information on this scholarship and other scholarships available to students, go to http://ckcf4people.org/scholarships/.
