Local law enforcement took to social media this week to honor the life of one of Grayson County’s most respected and beloved first responders.
Dave Colston, a former Grayson County Sheriff’s Office special deputy and chief of the Falls of Rough Fire Department, died last Saturday at age 67.
His many years of service to his community were commemorated with tributes posted to Facebook by a number of notable law enforcement officials, including Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins and Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith.
In a statement on his personal Facebook page, Chaffins spoke about Colston’s passing and his many contributions to the work of local law enforcement:
Grayson County lost a good man today. Dave Colston, a long time Special Deputy, passed away after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. I am honored to have had Dave serve as Special Deputy while I was Sheriff. I was also privileged to work with him on many occasions while I was a Kentucky State Trooper. Dave epitomized the phrase “special deputy.” He was so special we made up an award called the “Ralph W. Haycraft Citation for Meritorious Service Award” to honor him for his years of service.
Come to think of it, I never really knew what Dave did for a living because he was paid nothing as a Special Deputy. I saw him at multiple fire scenes when he was a “volunteer” firefighter, which paid “nothing.” I saw him dive into waters at temps less than 40 degrees, which led to the conviction of many murderers, bank robbers, and thieves and was paid “nothing.” There is no way he could have worked more hours than he volunteered and he never ever asked for anything in return. With his skills, Dave could have made thousands upon thousands of dollars, but he chose to donate his time. I do not know of many men like Dave Colston! He served this great County honorably, and we at the GCSO are deeply saddened by his death.
To his family, thank you for sharing him with us. I know that as you were growing up he probably missed a birthday or two, a graduation, dinner, and maybe just a night out. But please understand that because of him, lives were saved and others slept better at night because he was doing “his thing” and making Grayson County a safer place to live.
I could go on and on about this man, but I will just say, “Thank you, Dave! You meant so much to this county and we thank you for your selfless service. Godspeed my friend, we have the watch from here. Rest easy. May God comfort your family!”
In addition, Meredith, who worked alongside Colston many times throughout his career, commemorated the former special deputy on his own personal Facebook page:
Very long post but also very sincere.
During my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of local, state and federal Law Enforcement Officers. Some of them had a lifetime of training and held countless certifications pertaining to policing. One has to respect training and certifications but when I think of a back up police partner, Dave Colston will always come to my mind.
When I was a deputy with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department, I called upon Dave almost weekly for help, and unless he was out of town, he always answered my call and was eager to assist. I could always count on Dave to be right beside me, rather we were in a vehicle pursuit, on a search warrant or one of his favorites, a foot pursuit. I also always had a sense of confidence when Dave showed up on a drowning recovery mission. I knew he was not going to stop until his efforts were complete.
One night in 2011, Dave, Mark Stanton and I responded to a residence in Grayson County, concerning a meth manufacturing investigation that I had been working. It was late at night and we had already made multiple drug arrests earlier that week but Dave didn’t mind.
As we entered the residence, Dave looked at me and said, “ This should be fun.” Needless to say, the subject did not want to go to jail that night and did everything in his power to to not be arrested. At one point, the subject had his arm around Dave’s neck and was keying up Dave’s lapel microphone. Dispatch and every other person tuning in with their scanner that night heard a lot of grunting, moaning and even a few choice words. After we got the subject restrained, and while Dave was cleaning off his bloody lip, he looked at me and said, “I wasn’t expecting that much fun.”
Dave Colston will forever be missed, not only by myself, but by many. I’m very glad I had the chance to know and to work with such and extraordinary guy but most of all, I’m glad Dave considered me a friend.
Rest easy 149...We’ll take it from here.
