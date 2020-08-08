Thursday was a bittersweet day for the Lee family and many within the city of Leitchfield as the former Lee’s Motel, which sat vacant for the past 10 years, was demolished.
Chris Lee was 18 months old when his family purchased the motel from the Joneses in 1967, and he said that, while he is sad to see the motel his family operated for decades go, he also views its demolition as good for the city because the property had become an eyesore and a potential danger over the years.
“I’ll be glad to help make the city look a little bit better,” he said.
The motel, located at 306 North Main St. in Leitchfield, was first opened by the Jones family in the 1950’s, and, from the time it was sold to the Lees in 1967 until the last decade it was open, it was run as Lee’s Motel.
Lee said the motel catered to some notable guests over the years, such as former Kentucky Governors Julian Carroll and Louie B. Nunn, as well as country musician Johnny Paycheck.
“That was an interesting night,” Lee said with a laugh in regards to Paycheck’s stay in the motel.
During its last decade of operation, the Lees began renting units in the motel by the week. The decision to close the motel entirely was made after Lee’s parents became elderly and no longer required the income to support themselves.
After his father passed away in 2012, Chris Lee and his mother agreed in recent years that it was for the best to tear the building down, and Precision Demolition was hired to do the job, which began on Thursday of this week. The Lee family will not be demolishing the house on the property, however.
Chris Lee said he has spoken with many local residents over the years who shared with him their memories of staying in the motel.
“We met a lot of people from all over the world,” he said.
While the motel had only 16 units, the highest was numbered 17 because there was no Room 13 — due to superstition — when the Lees purchased the property.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry, who approached the Lee family some time ago about their plans for the motel, said the demolition of the building was a “great day for North Main Street and the city,” and he hopes it will be the first of many dilapidated buildings to be torn down.
Chris Lee said he is sad to see so many buildings in such poor condition in Leitchfield, but he hopes the grassroots effort to revive the Alexander Hotel and Alice Theater will be successful.
The Lee family has not made a final decision on what they will do with the property now that the motel has been demolished, but Chris Lee said they will likely try to sell it.
