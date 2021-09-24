The ongoing project to construct a veterans memorial in Clarkson’s city park received a boost last Friday when members of the American Legion Riders of Hardin Post 113 presented a $1,000 donation to officials for it.
Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson and members of Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 met the Legion Riders — represented by Road Captain and Past Director Bob Fulkerson, Jan Fulkerson, Steve Brown, and Larry Alvey — last Friday morning at the memorial to accept the donation.
“We really appreciate this,” said VFW Post 12175 Commander Leo Chisolm. “There’s nothing better than veteran groups working together.”
Chisolm said he hopes the Legion Riders’ donation will be the start of further cooperation between VFW and American Legion groups because they both have the same goal of serving their community.
While only around a month into construction, Chisolm said, the post has been planning the project for a year.
“I see this being very nice when it’s finished,” Henderson said.
