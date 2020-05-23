The city of Leitchfield announced this week that the Leitchfield Aquatic Center will not open for its 2020 season due to restrictions and a shortened season as a result of the coronavirus.
In a statement on the Leitchfield KY Tourism Facebook page, officials addressed the closure, saying, “With deep concern for the safety of our community and employees, it is with great sadness to announce we unfortunately will not be opening LAC this season. It would be almost impossible to keep the area sanitized for safe usage. Social distancing would be difficult especially for our lifeguards during a save.”
Officials said that any day passes given out for the 2020 season will be honored for the 2021 season, and those who purchased season passes would be contacted by the Leitchfield Parks & Recreation office regarding a refund.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Leitchfield Parks & Recreation at 270-259-4034, ext. 224.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry addressed the closure during Monday night’s meeting of the Leitchfield City Council, adding that the expense of opening the center would also make it not feasible to do so.
Leitchfield City Councilman Kelly Stevenson expressed concern that half of the city council (those not on the Parks & Recreation committee) were not informed or consulted about the closure.
Embry said the council members who are on the Parks & Recreation committee (Billy Dallas, Harold Miller, and Dennie Fentress) received text messages prior to Monday’s meeting that the aquatic center would not be opened this year and apologized that the rest of the council was not informed of the decision.
“This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly,” Embry said.
In other business, the city council:
- Approved the second and final readings of amended ordinances adjusting the pay of Leitchfield Tourism Commission members and Leitchfield Board of Adjustments members. The new compensation rates will go into effect July 1.
- Entered into executive session to discuss potential litigation, as well as personnel matters. Upon returning to regular session, Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson said a matter of possible litigation was discussed but nothing had been filed as of Monday night. She said the council also discussed pay increases for four city employees, and these raises were approved by a vote from the city council. Embry said these raises were budgeted.
