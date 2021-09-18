For pop culture fans, comic and toy conventions are a time to indulge in their hobbies and, if they are lucky, potentially meet some of their favorite celebrities.
Sometimes those meetings happen in the most unexpected ways, as was the case this past Saturday when Leitchfield tattoo artist Rhonda Frank — while set up in the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention booth she rented alongside Otha King to provide tattoos to attendees — was approached by an assistant of Stephen Amell, the Canadian actor who played the leading role of Oliver Queen/the Green Arrow in The CW’s long-running, DC Comics-based Arrow series, about setting up an appointment for the actor to get a tattoo.
“It was really kind of random,” Frank said. “One of his assistants came over to our booth and asked if I would have time to tattoo (Amell). Obviously, I made time for him.”
The appointment was scheduled for 4 p.m., and the assistant took Frank’s phone number, texted her what Amell wanted, and Frank drew up a design for him.
“After initial panic, I had a few hours to calm down and collect myself,” Frank said laughing. “It was a really great experience. We just chatted, and he was down to earth.”
When the appointment time came, Frank said Amell came over and shook her hand. Frank’s oldest daughter was there as well, and the actor posed for pictures with both of them.
While Frank was nervous about tattooing a TV star, she calmed herself by focusing on the job and maintaining a casual conversation, which are traits, she says, that are important for any tattoo artist.
“We talked about Arrow, which is one of my favorite shows, and he told me what an impact that had on his life, and it meant a lot, and he wanted to commemorate that,” she said. “He got the emblem from the first season. I tattooed it close to his elbow.”
In a tweet, Amell said of the tattoo, “Been thinking a lot recently about Arrow and the impact it had on my life. In order to move forward, I wanted to keep a gentle reminder.”
Following Amell’s social media post about the tattoo, many top entertainment news outlets, including Entertainment Weekly, published stories about it, which led a dramatic increase in activity on Frank’s own social media accounts over the weekend.
“I think that was the most attention I’ve ever gotten on Facebook from anyone,” she said.
Frank and King, both of whom operate out of Leitchfield’s Twisted Image Tattoo Parlor on 115 South English St., were the first tattoo artists to ever set up at Lexington Comic & Toy Convention, and, on the way there, Frank said she had joked about wanting to tattoo a famous person, never expecting the opportunity to do so to actually present itself.
“It was a right place, right time kind of thing,” she said. “It’s just funny how fate works out that way.”
Between Frank and King, the artists did over 100 tattoos in total during the Lexington convention, with several attendees from out of state saying they would make the trip to Leitchfield to be tattooed by them because they could not get in this past weekend.
Twisted Image, which opens at noon and typically remains open until 8 p.m., has also already signed up to return to Lexington Comic & Toy Convention in March of 2022.
Amell starred as the Green Arrow/Oliver Queen on eight seasons of Arrow, which had its series finale in January of 2020. He now leads the cast of the Starz original series Heels, which tells the fictional story of two brothers competing in their late father’s professional wrestling promotion.
To request an appointment with Frank, call 270-317-0758.
