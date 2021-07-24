Due to a lack of clarity in the state’s recently passed legislation related to “baby boxes,” the city of Leitchfield has opted to hold off on purchasing one for now.
Classified as a newborn safety device in the General Assembly’s bill, a Safe Haven Baby Box serves as a depository in which a parent may legally and anonymously place a newborn infant with the intent to leave the newborn for an emergency medical provider to remove the child from the device and take custody of him or her. City officials had originally wished to purchase a baby box for the Leitchfield Police Department (LPD).
At the previous meeting of the Leitchfield City Council, it was noted that the city’s insurance provider, Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), had expressed concern about a portion of the law that requires someone with medical training to be on staff 24 hours per day at a facility with a newborn safety device.
During Monday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson said the issue is that the state’s legislation does not define what constitutes a staff member with medical training other than someone who is a “licensed emergency medical services provider.”
According to Assistant Leitchfield Police Chief Brandon Cook, LPD officers are trained in CPR and first aid, which would constitute medical training. However, Leitchfield City Councilman Billy Dallas, who is also Assistant Service Director of Grayson County EMS, noted that the language stating one must be a licensed emergency medical services provider would seem to imply the bill is more geared toward establishing a baby box at an EMS facility.
Wilson said that, as the law is currently written, it is not specific enough to know what the actual requirement is, and, until there is a revision to more accurately define it — either through work by the Kentucky General Assembly or a lawsuit filed in the court system — KLC cannot ensure the purchase and installation of a baby box will not increase the city’s liability.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry said he is supportive of the initiative, but without KLC’s support, he does not recommend purchasing a baby box at this time, and the city councilmembers were in agreement that more clarification is needed regarding the law’s requirements before they proceed.
“We need a definition for a person with medical training,” Dallas said.
In other business:
- Embry requested that the city council provide recommendations for a third member of the Leitchfield Code Enforcement Board. Currently, former Leitchfield City Councilmembers Harold Miller and Margaret Fey have committed to being on the board, and Ricky Minton has agreed to be an alternate. The board must have at least three members to operate, and officials want to have the board’s membership determined before the city’s code enforcement ordinance is adopted.
- Dallas said the city needs to address the Leitchfield recycling program soon, regardless of whether the program does not make money.
“It’s the right thing to do to recycle, guys,” he said.
The city council was informed that there was no response to Leitchfield’s recent advertisement for the sale or lease of the former Leitchfield City Hall on West White Oak Street. The city intends to advertise its sale or lease again in the near future.
