The city of Leitchfield, as of this week, intends to contract with an architecture firm regarding the renovation of the Alice Theater.
During Monday’s Leitchfield City Council meeting, the council discussed the recommendation of the Leitchfield Tourism Commission and Leitchfield Tourism Executive Director Ilsa Johnson to enter into a contract with Keyes Architects & Associates, PLLC, out of Louisville, Kentucky, on Phase 1 of the renovation of the beloved building, located on Leitchfield’s Public Square.
According to Johnson, the city is considering partnering with the building’s owners, Robert and Mandi McKinzie, to potentially renovate and lease the theater portion of the building, but needs to know if doing so will be feasible.
Johnson said the McKinzies are hoping to lease the building to tenants who will pay the majority of the cost of the renovations, so, in order to make an informed decision, Leitchfield will have Keyes Architects & Associates determine the cost to renovate the facility.
After discussing Leitchfield Tourism’s recommendation during executive session, the city council, upon returning to regular session, voted to authorize Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry to enter into contract with Keyes Architects & Associates on the city’s behalf.
With the contract with Keyes Architects & Associates currently under negotiation, a cost for their work was not stated publicly Monday evening, but officials said it will be paid for by the Leitchfield Tourism Commission.
Embry said initiatives such as these are why Leitchfield Tourism — which receives funding from the city’s Restaurant Tax — was created.
“These are lasting investments, and the community will be proud of it,” Embry said, adding that Leitchfield Tourism nets around $800,000 in revenue per year.
Johnson said a timetable for the project has not been determined, as the architecture firm will have to conduct several on-site visits in addition to drawing up plans for the renovation.
If the project is determined to be feasible, the city will then meet with the McKinzies later on to discuss potentially entering into an agreement with them, she said.
In other business, the city council:
- Voted to reappoint Alden Alley to the Leitchfield Utilities Commission for another four-year term beginning on March 1 of this year and expiring on Feb. 28, 2026.
- Received a reminder that the next Leitchfield Strategic Planning meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 at Leitchfield City Hall. The public is invited to attend these meetings.
